COVID-19 deaths up to 12

PUDUCHERRY

01 July 2020 00:51 IST

With the death of one more patient at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Tuesday, COVID-19 deaths rose to 12 in Puducherry.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told a press conference that the 38-year-old man from Lawspet was admitted to the hospital on June 15 and died on Monday night.

There were 31 new admissions, including three in Mahe, reported during last 24 hours. The new cases were confirmed during testing of 558 samples. The administration has designated 149 containment zones in Puducherry.

While 21 cases were admitted to the IGMCRI and seven in JIPMER, three were hospitalised in Mahe. The tally of active cases stood at 430 while 272 cases were treated and discharged.