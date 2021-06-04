COVID-19 deaths: PMK calls for correct reason to be stated in death certificates

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said many death certificates do not list COVID-19 as the cause of death, making it difficult for families to avail of relief measures

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday urged the State government to ensure that death certificates mention cause as COVID-19, in the case of pandemic-related deaths.

In a statement, he alleged that because the reason is not mentioned properly in the death certificates, families are getting affected in multiple ways. The death certificates are important for availing of benefits extended by the government and the lapses shown in this process is condemnable, Mr. Ramadoss said.

He pointed out that the death certificates mentions causes such as lung or heart problem or pneumonia, which are incorrect and unacceptable. Because of this, the affected families won’t be able to avail of the relief announced by both the Centre and State government, Mr. Ramadoss said.

The state government should look into this issue and ensure that the reason is mentioned correctly and also rectify the mistake in the death certificates already issued.