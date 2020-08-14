COVID-19 deaths cross 100 in Puducherry

The COVID-19 death count in the Union Territory crossed the 100-mark on Thursday with six more patients succumbing to the infection.
Five patients died in Puducherry and one in Yanam GH taking the toll to 102.
The victims were in the age group of 49-85 years, a bulletin from S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health said.
The UT saw 305 new admissions, while 153 patients were discharged after recovery. The positivity rate dropped to 28.19 per cent and case fatality rate too came down marginally to 1.53 per cent.
The new cases aggregated to 254 in Puducherry, 42 in Karaikal and nine in Yanam.
The tally in the UT stood at 102 deaths, 2,750 active cases (1,504 in hospital/1,246 home isolation), a cumulative total of 6,680 cases with 3,828 patients discharged.
