COVID-19 death toll touches 500 in U.T.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 500, and the number of infected persons to 26,032 in the Union Territory during last 24 hours.

According to statistics released by Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S. Mohan Kumar, six persons hailing from Puducherry region succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 500.

As many as 439 new admissions were made in the Puducherry region, 61 in Karaikal, 34 in Mahe and 21 in Yanam, taking the overall tally to 26,032. As on September 26, 20,205 patients were treated and discharged. Currently, there are 5,327 patients undergoing treatment, including 3,452 under home quarantine.

Congress legislator T. Djeamourthy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.