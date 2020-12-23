COVID-19 death toll in Puducherry rises to 629

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry rose to 629 on Tuesday with the death of two more patients, both in the capital, while 49 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
Puducherry and Mahe each reported 23 new cases, Karikal two and Yanam one. With 19 patients discharged, the active cases stood at 360. Of the active cases, 187 are in hospital and 173 in home isolation.
The cumulative caseload was 37,811 against 36,822 recoveries.
The test positivity rate was 1.53%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.38%.
Of an estimated 4.58 lakh sampes tested till date, 4.15 lakh have returned negative.
