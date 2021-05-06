COVID-19 daily tally surges past the 23,000-mark

167 deaths recorded; 6,291 cases in Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 daily tally hit a new high with 23,310 people testing positive on Wednesday. The State reported 167 deaths (73 in private and 94 in government hospitals), the highest number on a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department bulletin listed a few deaths that had occurred in the previous week.

58 deaths in Chennai

The State’s toll rose to 14,779. Chennai reported 58 fatalities while 16 persons died in Chengalpattu. Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Ranipet accounted for eight deaths each. The dead included three persons aged in their 20s and 12 persons in their 30s.

Among the deceased was a 25-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 1. He had no co-morbidities and died on May 4 due to respiratory failure, lower respiratory tract infection and clinical COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 30-year-old man from Coimbatore, who did not have co-morbid conditions, died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on May 3 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia.

Chennai continued to report 6,000-plus fresh cases, with 6,291 people testing positive, taking its tally to 3,64,081.

Coimbatore’s COVID-19 daily count soared past the 2,000-mark for the first time. The district recorded 2,029 cases, taking the total number of cases recorded so far to 86,261. Chengalpattu reported 1,755 cases while there were 1,385 cases in Tiruvallur. Madurai recorded 914 cases and Thoothukudi recorded 741 cases. No district had less than 100 cases on Wednesday. Twenty-four returnees tested positive for the infection in the State on Wednesday.

The fresh cases pushed the State’s overall tally to 12,72,602. A total of 1,28,311 people were under treatment across the State. As many as 20,062 people were discharged. Till date, 11,29,512 people have been discharged. after treatment.

On Wednesday, 1,55,382 samples were tested. Till date, 2,33,93,857 samples have been tested in the State.

A total of 56,203 people, including 27,918 people aged 45 to 59 and 19,093 senior citizens, were vaccinated on Wednesday. With this, the overall coverage stood at 61,37,213. Vaccination was held in 3,027 sessions — Covishield 2,702 and Covaxin 325, according to the report by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.