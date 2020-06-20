COVID-19 control room at Theni Collectorate shut as staff tests positive

The control room functioning at Theni District Collectorate complex has been closed temporarily after a staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Official sources in the Collectorate said that steps would be taken to shift the control room to another place shortly. The present control room, which is on the first floor of the campus, also has the Collector’s chamber closeby.
Officials, however, said that renovation works were underway in the Collector’s chamber.
A senior official said the Collector would preside over a meeting to decide on the next course of action. Within 24 hours, an alternative space would be earmarked and the control room would start functioning, he said.
Daily visitors
Every day, a number of people from different walks of life visit the Collectorate. Of late, those seeking e-pass throng the complex from 10 a.m. There was no restriction and people were not screened for COVID-19 at the entrance, officials said.
At the District Police Office, located adjacent to Collectorate, the staff have put up a shamiana at the entrance. People coming to submit petitions have to use hand sanitisers and are subjected to thermal scanning. After verification of the availability of the officers concerned, the petitioners are permitted.
