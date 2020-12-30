Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 containment zones in Tamil Nadu as on Dec 19

There are a total of 83 COVID-19 containment zones across the State, including the one in the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) campus here, as on December 19, according to the Tamil Nadu government.

Click here to read/download the details:

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 7:11:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/covid-19-containment-zones-in-tamil-nadu-as-on-dec-19/article33455260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY