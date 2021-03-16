COVID-19 | Collectors in TN told to impose fines on people not wearing masks in public

CHENNAI

16 March 2021

COVID-19 infections on the rise by 1.2% in the State; Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review scenario

In the light of increasing numbers of fresh COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday instructed District Collectors to strictly enforce guidelines and impose a fine on those not wearing a facemask while in public places.

During a meeting to review the COVID-19 scenario across the State, Mr. Ranjan instructed Collectors to strictly enforce the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government and to impose a fine on violators under the Public Health Act. Respective local bodies, health, police and revenue department officials are to ensure compliance.

“During the review, it came to light that the reasons behind the increase in cases were non-compliance of the facemask norm, while attending family and social functions and meetings and non-compliance of various Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government,” an official release stated.

There have also been cases where those asymptomatic and persons with minor symptoms advised home quarantine have not been following it and thereby have spread the infection to those in their family. “There have also been cases wherein clusters have been formed in banks and schools, among others where precautionary measures have not been undertaken adequately,” it said.

Though the number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu had been less than 500 a day, it had risen by up to 1.2% during the past 10 days, the official release said. “Particularly, it is above 2% in Chennai and Coimbatore districts and above 1% in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts.”

Mr. Ranjan also instructed District Collectors to ensure that the guidelines issued by the government are complied in all places, including companies, banks, government and private offices, factories, schools, wedding halls, eateries, tourist hubs and places of worship. He also ordered the undertaking of RT-PCR tests for those with symptoms without any delay.

The number of those testing positive for COVID-19, has risen to about 800 persons a day. The number of persons on treatment, which was less than 4,000 during the first week of March, has also been on the rise.

Strictly enforcing containment zone norms, deploying officials to monitor vulnerable places, increasing the number of fever camps in places with a high number of cases, administering vaccines to eligible persons and monitoring those on quarantine are among the other instructions issued by the Chief Secretary during the meeting.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and other senior officials were present at the meeting.