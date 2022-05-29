COVID-19 cluster at VIT Chennai campus

25 residential students test positive

25 residential students test positive

A cluster of 25 cases of COVID-19 was reported from the Vellore Institute of Technology’s Chennai campus at Kelambakkam on Sunday. It included 12 boys and 13 girls, all residential students.

The college has 410 students in its hostel.

The college authorities have been instructed by the Health Department to isolate the students on a separate floor and conduct saturation testing on the campus. A medical team should monitor them round-the-clock, and appropriate sign boards on COVID-19 protocols should be placed.

Health officials had sought to impose a fine for violating COVID-19 protocols, and had instructed that screening be done at the entry point, said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health.