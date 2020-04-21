Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 | Class I student contributes savings to CMPRF; CM lauds gesture

A Class I student from Thirubuvanam in Thanjavur district has contributed a sum of ₹543 from her piggy bank to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards the fight against COVID-19. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami lauded her gesture through social media.

The contribution of R. Hemajayasri from a private school in Thirubuvanam came to the CM’s attention after @CMOTamilNadu was tagged on Twitter. The tweet showed a hand-written letter along with her school ID card. Her contribution was being transferred from her father’s bank account to the CMPRF.

“I’m happy to note children’s intention to help others at a young age. My greetings and congratulations to baby Hemajayasri for contributing her savings towards Corona relief,” Mr. Palaniswami’s official Twitter handle noted.

According to an official release, a total sum of ₹160.93 crore has been received by the CMPRF towards the fight against COVID-19, as on April 21 afternoon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 5:33:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/covid-19-class-i-student-contributes-savings-to-cmprf-cm-lauds-gesture/article31397046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY