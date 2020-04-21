COVID-19 | Class I student contributes savings to CMPRF; CM lauds gesture

A Class I student from Thirubuvanam in Thanjavur district has contributed a sum of ₹543 from her piggy bank to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards the fight against COVID-19. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami lauded her gesture through social media.

The contribution of R. Hemajayasri from a private school in Thirubuvanam came to the CM’s attention after @CMOTamilNadu was tagged on Twitter. The tweet showed a hand-written letter along with her school ID card. Her contribution was being transferred from her father’s bank account to the CMPRF.

“I’m happy to note children’s intention to help others at a young age. My greetings and congratulations to baby Hemajayasri for contributing her savings towards Corona relief,” Mr. Palaniswami’s official Twitter handle noted.

According to an official release, a total sum of ₹160.93 crore has been received by the CMPRF towards the fight against COVID-19, as on April 21 afternoon.