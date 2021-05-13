Covid-19 | Chidambaram donates ₹10 lakh to CMPRF

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 00:29 IST

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter's camp office in Chennai and donated ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to help the government fight the spread of COVID-19.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and Congress MP Karthi P. Chidambaram were also present.

