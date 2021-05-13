Tamil NaduCHENNAI 13 May 2021 00:29 IST
Covid-19 | Chidambaram donates ₹10 lakh to CMPRF
Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter's camp office in Chennai and donated ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to help the government fight the spread of COVID-19.
Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and Congress MP Karthi P. Chidambaram were also present.
