COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

01 November 2021 19:47 IST

This is the third time during the ongoing pandemic that fresh cases have fallen below the 1,000 mark.

Fresh cases of COVID-19 fell below the 1,000 mark after many months on Monday with another 990 testing positive in a day. With this as many as 27,03,613 persons have been infected according to the daily health bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

This is the third time during the ongoing pandemic that fresh cases have fallen below the 1,000 mark.

The last time the daily count fell below the 1,000 mark was on December 30, 2020, when as many as 957 fresh cases were reported. On that day the State’s overall tally was 8,16,132 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier it was on May 30, 2020, that fresh cases fell and at that time 938 persons were reported to have been infected.

On Monday another 1,153 persons were discharged after treatment. So far, 26,56,168 persons have been discharged.

The State also recorded 20 more deaths taking the tally of casualties so far to 36,136 persons, who were undergoing treatment at hospital and succumbed to the infection. As on date, 11,309 persons are under treatment either at home or in healthcare facilities for the infection.