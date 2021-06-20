COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 in several districts

69,372 people under treatment; 182 die across the State; 1,79,657 vaccinated

The number of COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 in several districts across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The State reported 7,817 fresh cases, taking the total number of infections to 24,22,497. A total of 69,372 people are undergoing treatment, either at home or at healthcare facilities.

Although Coimbatore district recorded just 904 cases, 10,802 people are under treatment. In Erode, 870 fresh cases were recorded and 8,326 people are under treatment. In Salem (517), Tiruppur (477) and Chennai (455), the number of cases was slightly lower. While 4,392 people are under treatment in Salem, 4,461 are being treated in Tiruppur. In Chennai, 1,316 people are under treatment.

Most deaths were recorded in the western districts, with Salem recording 21 deaths, followed by Coimbatore (17) and Erode (15). Ten more persons succumbed to the infection in Namakkal.

In Chennai, 14 persons died of the infection, adding to the toll of 182 deaths across the State (76 at private hospitals and 106 at government hospitals). So far, 31,197 have died of the infection in the State.

Chennai reported 455 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 5,29,211. While 5,19,849 persons have been discharged after treatment, 8,046 persons have died.

Among the deceased, 28 persons had no co-morbid conditions. However, 154 persons died of co-morbidities, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

A 95-year-old man from Thanjavur who had coronary artery disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease tested positive on June 18. He was admitted the same day to a private hospital with complaints of fever and cough. He died the next day of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Of the 9,424 oxygen beds, 4,211 non-oxygen beds and 2,127 beds in intensive care units in Chennai district, 8,006 oxygen beds, 3,602 non-oxygen beds and 1,011 intensive care unit beds were vacant. Across the State, 65,981 beds were vacant. Of the 69,983 beds at COVID Care Centres in the State, 11,460 were occupied and 58,523 were vacant.

The government has suspended testing by a private laboratory at Maduranthagam following the suspension of its accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

A total of 1,79,657 people were vaccinated on Sunday. With this, 1,20,03,710 people have been vaccinated in the State.