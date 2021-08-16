COVID-19 cases dip marginally to 1,896

CHENNAI

16 August 2021 01:11 IST

Tamil Nadu records 23 deaths, taking the toll to 34,519; active cases stand at 20,458

The daily count of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, which was hovering around 1,900, came down to 1,896 on Sunday, along with a marginal reduction in the number of tests.

While the number of persons tested came down from 1,59,684 the day before to 1,56,973, the number of cases came down from 1,916.

The fresh infections took the total number of cases to 25,88,781. The State reported 23 deaths, taking the toll to 34,519. With the recovery of 1,842 patients, the active cases stood at 20,458.

Among the districts, Coimbatore reported the highest number of 225 cases, followed by Chennai (216). Erode (179), Salem (127), Chengalpattu (115), and Thanjavur (106) reported more than 100 cases. Another five districts reported more than 50 cases. Six districts reported fresh infections in single digit.

While 21 districts reported fewer cases than Saturday, the remaining 17 districts reported marginally more cases.

Tiruppur and Salem accounted for five deaths each. Chennai reported three deaths. Tiruchi and Vellore reported two deaths each. One death each was reported in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Villupuram. While 19 deaths occurred at government institutions, the rest at private hospitals, said the bulletin from the Health and Family Welfare Department. According to the bulletin, 16 of the 23 people had co-morbidities.

A 96-year-old man from Tiruvallur district, who died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Saturday after treatment for 10 days, was the oldest among those reported dead on Sunday. The youngest was a 21-year-old man from Tiruppur district. He died on May 23. His death was reported on Sunday as part of the death reconciliation exercise.