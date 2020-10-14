COVID-19 cases cross 22,000-mark in Cuddalore

Cuddalore

14 October 2020 23:43 IST

108 persons test positive on Wednesday

Cuddalore district crossed the 22,000-mark in terms of total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far, with 108 persons testing positive for the disease on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the district stood at 22,040. Of this 20,710 have recovered while 904 were active cases.

According to a bulletin of the Health Department, two persons succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, taking the toll to 257.

Villupuram district reported 79 fresh cases, taking the total to 12,792.

A total of 39 persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking the number of cases to 9,789.