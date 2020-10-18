COVID-19 cases cross 17,000 in Tiruvannamalai

VELLORE

18 October 2020 04:18 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tiruvannamalai district crossed 17,000 with a total of 62 new cases reported on October 17, taking the total number of cases to 17,002.

In Tiruvannamalai, 16,121 people have been discharged and there are 628 active cases. The total death toll stands at 253.

In Vellore, the number of cases reached 16,944 with a total of 91 new cases reported on October 17. While 15,927 have been discharged, active cases in the district stands at 729. The district’s toll is 288.

Advertising

Advertising

In Ranipet, a total of 53 cases were reported, taking the total to 14,303. Tirupattur has reported 6,057 total cases with 32 new cases detected on Saturday.