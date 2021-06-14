‘COVID-19 care facilities will continue to function for six more months’

CHENNAI

14 June 2021 00:32 IST

The State government is prepared for the third wave of COVID-19, said Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday.

After a tour of health facilities in Villupuram district, he told journalists that COVID-19 Care Centres and upgraded facilities in government hospitals and health facilities would be maintained for six more months. The government has also planned to commission newborn wards for children.

He said the government was preparing for the next wave, which might affect children as well. He said a dedicated ward to treat children had been created in every hospital. In Chennai, in the next couple of days, two wards for newborns will be commissioned at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, he added.

The COVID Care Centres established during the first wave had only beds and facility to supply food for patients. However, during the second wave, thanks to support from non-governmental organisations, volunteers and industrialists, the State had received a sizeable number of oxygen concentrators that can be used with beds anywhere. “The Chief Minister has instructed that the facilities that have been created for COVID care should be maintained for another six months,” Mr. Subramanian said.

According to him, as of Sunday morning 52,000 beds were vacant and in 69 places, bed support with Indian systems of medicine had been created.

Mucormycosis treatment

Till date, 1,499 persons were undergoing treatment for the Mucormycosis. Of this, 961 were being treated in government hospitals and 538, in private hospitals, the Minister said. “Most of them have come in the early stages. Several hundreds have sought treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Kilpauk and Stanley Medical College Hospitals. Over 100 patients have been treated and 50% have recovered and been sent home,” he said.

The State had sought 30,000 doses of the medicines required to treat the condition but received only 10,000 doses.

As for preventive vaccines, Mr. Subramanian said the State’s quota of 40 lakh vaccines for June is being received in phases. “We expect that this situation will continue until June 21. After that the Centre will procure the vaccines and we will get more doses,” he added.

The Chief Minister is expected to discuss the issue of vaccines with the Prime Minister during his upcoming meeting, he said.