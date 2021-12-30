Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 | Cancel physical classes for schools and colleges, Ramadoss urges T.N. govt.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss during a party meeting in Puducherry. File photo   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Pattali Makkal Katch founder, S. Ramadoss on Thursday, December 30, 2021, urged the State government to direct schools and colleges to cancel physical classes and shift to online mode, amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, he pointed out the increasing number of Omicron cases across India and experts warning about the third wave.

The increasing number of cases show that Tamil Nadu is on the cusp of the third wave, Mr. Ramadoss said.

Tamil Nadu should take measures like imposing night curfew and declaring holidays to schools which has already been done in the northern States, he said.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that statistics show that those who have been vaccinated have been infected by the Omicron variant.

“School children have not been vaccinated so far and the situation is concerning. Only solution available now is declaring holiday for schools till the situation improves, “ he said.

He also urged for an increase in testing and vaccination across Tamil Nadu on the one hand and for the public to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour.


