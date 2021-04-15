COVID-19 bed occupancy is less than 10% in Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary says

CHENNAI

15 April 2021 13:41 IST

Noting that some people had expressed difficulties in getting beds in places such as Chennai and Coimbatore as they were directly approaching hospitals, the Health Secretary said a control room was being set up to guide the public

Though the COVID-19 active caseload has crossed 50,000 in Tamil Nadu, bed occupancy across the State is less than 10%. In Chennai, 20% of the beds are occupied, TN Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

“Tamil Nadu has a robust healthcare system. Right now, we have 412 30-bed primary health centres that have not been brought to use for COVID-19; more than 50,000 beds in government medical college hospitals and 303 secondary care hospitals. People should not delay in seeking medical help,” he told reporters at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Thursday.

Noting that some people had expressed difficulties in getting beds in places such as Chennai and Coimbatore as they were directly approaching hospitals, he said a control room was being set up at the Directorate of Medical Education, apart from the round-the-clock service already functioning at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, to guide members of the public coming to the screening centres.

“We are also taking up measures to bring private medical college hospitals that are receiving fewer non COVID-19 patients to use for COVID-19 management,” he added.

India recorded almost 2 lakh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with States such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chattisgarh recording a high number of cases.

“Tamil Nadu too, is experiencing a surge in cases. It recorded 7,819 cases. People need not panic. The State’s mortality rate stands at 1.35%. Those who are eligible -- persons above 45 years, should get vaccinated….It is important to break the chain of transmission for which wearing masks is crucial,” he said.

The Health Secretary pointed out that people should not panic on seeing the numbers and then go out without wearing masks. “People should understand the reason behind the numbers. If one person is infected, 10 others can be affected,” he said.