COVID-19 assistance package disbursed in Ranipet

20 June 2020 16:44 IST

Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister, K. C. Veeramani, distributed cheques at a programme on Saturday

The COVID-19 Assistance Package (CAP) project was launched by Commercial Taxes Minister, K. C. Veeramani, with the distribution of cheques to needy entrepreneurs, persons with disabilities and vulnerable people in Ranipet.

District Collector, S. Divyadharshini, Rajya Sabha Member, A. Mohammed John, MLAs S. Ravi and G. Sampath participated in the programmes held on Saturday at Ranipet. The amount was part of the component from the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP), which is operating in five blocks -- Arcot, Sholingur, Nemili, Walajah and Kaveripakkam.

District Executive Officer of TNRTP, S. Tamil Maran said the CAP project will cover 207 panchayats in these blocks. The total amount allocated under this scheme is ₹13.97 crore for 12,779 beneficiaries.

There are six components in the CAP -- individual enterprises loans, loan to persons with disabilities and those who are vulnerable, migrants loans, grants for farmer producer groups, grants for enterprise groups and grants for farmer producer companies.