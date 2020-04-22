COVID-19 | Alagiri urges Tamil Nadu CM to fulfil the wish of Dr. Simon's wife

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to consider the request of the wife of Dr. Simon Hercules, who died of COVID-19, to shift his body from the Velangadu burial ground to the Kilpauk cemetery.

Mr. Alagiri also condemned the Tamil Nadu government for not procuring enough safety equipment, PPEs, masks for medical professionals that has left many of them exposed to COVID-19.

The Tamil Nadu Congress president alleged it was due to the State government’s lack of efficiency that doctors and other medical professionals at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight have registered their protest. “The government has not procured enough test kits, nor produced sufficient quantities. Doctors, nurses, health workers are being attacked in public places. The government has not taken action on any of these. This has caused a situation of lack of protection for doctors,” he said.

He also said it was sad that the government did not depute even a single minister or official to take part in the last rites or pay their respects to the doctors who had lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Mr. Alagiri asked his party cadre to pay their respects to the medical professionals by lighting a candle or shining a torch from the rooftop of their houses at 9 p.m.