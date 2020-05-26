Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 advisory brochures to be given away

The State government has prepared an eight-page advisory brochure with instructions on self-management to contain the spread of COVID-19, to be distributed to households.

The brochure has been sent to all District Collectors, who have been advised to reprint and distribute it to households in municipalities and panchayats, an official release said.

The brochure explains with illustrations the various symptoms of COVID-19. It provides details on how the virus spreads, its symptoms, ways to improve immunity, home surveillance and isolation, testing methods and testing centres for COVID-19 infection. It also has a list of common myths about the disease.

It also gives tips for personal hygiene. Simple methods like cleaning the house with bleaching powder, wiping door knobs, hand rails, lift buttons and surfaces often used, to prevent the spread of the virus have been highlighted.

Regular exercise, intake of nutritious food, and steam inhalation in case of cold and chest congestion, among other things, gargling with warm salt water, soaking in the sun for 15-20 minutes and consuming the ayurvedic concoction kabasura kudineer will help, the brochure has said.

It also recommends having a corona home monitoring kit, comprising a thermometer, a pulse oximeter, gloves and hand sanitiser for home surveillance. Steps to follow during home quarantine and ways to monitor health parameters have been described.

The brochure explains the testing method with illustrations, has a list of helplines, the State government’s website and details of the Aarogya Setu app.

