COVID-19 | Actor Ajith Kumar contributes ₹25 lakh to TN CM relief fund

CHENNAI:

14 May 2021 11:29 IST

The 'Valimai' star contributed the sum through bank transfer

Actor Ajith Kumar has contributed ₹25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help the State government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

According to an official release from the State government, the actor contributed the sum of ₹25 lakh through bank transfer (RTGS).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had appealed to the general public, charity institutions and corporate companies to contribute generously to the CMPRF to help the State government to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

