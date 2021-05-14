Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 | Actor Ajith Kumar contributes ₹25 lakh to TN CM relief fund

Actor Ajith Kumar with M.K. Stalin in Chennai. File photo   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Ajith Kumar has contributed ₹25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help the State government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

According to an official release from the State government, the actor contributed the sum of ₹25 lakh through bank transfer (RTGS).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had appealed to the general public, charity institutions and corporate companies to contribute generously to the CMPRF to help the State government to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Click here to know how to donate to Tamil Nadu CMPRF.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2021 11:40:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/covid-19-actor-ajith-kumar-contributes-25-lakh-to-tn-cm-relief-fund/article34554601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY