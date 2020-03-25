COVID-19: 95 residents under home quarantine in Vellore district

More than 95 persons have been placed under home quarantine in Vellore district. The Department of Public Health, which received data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on the travel history of people, has asked these residents to maintain home quarantine at least for the next 14 days.

A team of officials led by Vellore Tahsildar V. Saravanamuthu joined by health officials ensured home quarantine for 63 persons from Vellore block on Tuesday. The remaining persons were accounted for by the respective taluk revenue and health officials.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Saravanamuthu said the list sent by MOHFW has been completed and the houses were disinfected by health officials. A sticker with the name of the person quarantined and number of persons under home quarantine was pasted at the entrance of the house to ensure others did not enter. A stamp was put on the hands of the persons under home quarantine to identify them, he said.

There is no need for panic as of now, he said. With the Prime Minister announcing for a nation-wide shutdown for 21 days, it would help to prevent the virus spreading into the community, an official from the health department said. Residents in the city on home quarantine have to be advised to remain indoors for 28 days from now on, he said.

Meanwhile, the District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram issued a stern warning against those wandering on the streets and asked them to remain indoors for the sake of their health and for others’ health. Police have been asked to clear them immediately, if they were seen roaming unnecessarily, he said.