Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 19 July 2021 00:02 IST
COVID-19 | 94 persons test positive in Cuddalore
Updated: 19 July 2021 00:02 IST
Cuddalore district on Sunday reported 94 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 59,497.
The district saw 57,812 recoveries and 792 active cases.
District tally
In Villupuram, 34 persons tested positive, taking the total in the district to 43,387.
Kallakurichi district reported 49 positive cases, taking the tally to 28,494.
