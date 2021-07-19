COVID-19 | 94 persons test positive in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

19 July 2021 00:02 IST

Cuddalore district on Sunday reported 94 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 59,497.

The district saw 57,812 recoveries and 792 active cases.

District tally

In Villupuram, 34 persons tested positive, taking the total in the district to 43,387.

Kallakurichi district reported 49 positive cases, taking the tally to 28,494.