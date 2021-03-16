COVID-19 | 836 more persons test positive in State

With 836 more persons testing positive for the COVID-19 infection on Monday, the number of active cases rose to 5,149. As on date, 8,60,562 persons have been infected in the State.

During the day, another 553 persons were discharged after treatment from various health facilities, taking the tally of those who have been discharged post-treatment to 8,42,862.

The State added four more deaths in the last 24 hours. Till date 12,551 persons have died of the infection, according to public health officials.

In Chennai district, 317 more persons tested positive and 266 patients were discharged from health facilities after treatment. The district also recorded one death.

Currently, 2,023 persons are under treatment, either in healthcare facilities or at home.

The district recorded 2,39,131 cases till date, of which 2,32,929 persons have been discharged post treatment. So far, 4,179 deaths have been recorded in the district.

The number of infections rose in the districts of Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur as well. In Chengalpattu, 81 new infections were reported and in Coimbatore, 70 more persons tested positive. The district also recorded one death. In Thanjavur, 58 additional infections were noticed, whereas in Tiruvallur 44 more persons contracted the infection.

All four deaths reported in the past 24 hours were among senior citizens aged 67 to 83 years, with pre-existing chronic diseases. Government and private hospitals recorded two deaths each.

An 83-year-old man from Madurai, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 7 and was admitted on the same day to a private hospital, was diabetic and hypertensive. He complained of fever for a day and had expressed difficulty in breathing for 10 days. He had also complained of cough. He died on Sunday morning and doctors recorded his death as having occurred due to acute respiratory distress syndrome brought on by COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 75-year-old man from Nagapattinam, who was admitted on March 13 to the Thiruvarur Medical College Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 the same day. He died the same day within two hours of admission.

The hospital recorded his death as having occurred due to COVID pneumonia/acute respiratory distress syndrome. A total of 64,829 tests were conducted.

A total of 15,01,940 persons have been vaccinated till date. On Monday 49,050 persons over the age of 60 years and 33,545 in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities were given the Covishield vaccine. Also, as many as 10,152 healthcare workers and 18,281 frontline workers were inoculated.

Vaccination update

In the 142 sessions held to administer Covaxin, as many as 612 healthcare workers and 558 frontline workers benefited. A total of 1,322 persons in the 45 to 59 years age group and 2,041 aged over 60 years also opted for Covaxin on Monday. So far, 42,444 sessions have been held, in which 4,87,591 healthcare workers and 3,58,149 frontline workers have been inoculated.

A total of 2,57,077 persons with comorbidities in the 45 to 59 years age group and 3,99,123 persons over the age of 60 years have received the vaccine, according to the data released by the Directorate of Public Health.