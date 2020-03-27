COVID 19: 535 beds and 125 ventilators ready to meet medical emergency in Vellore

535 beds in government and private hospitals and 125 ventilators are being readied in Vellore to meet medical emergency arising out of the spread of COVID-19.

The District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram chaired a meeting of officials of government departments and asked them to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Commercial Taxes Minister, K.C. Veeramani and Labour Welfare Minister, Nilofer Kafeel participated in the meeting where the officials detailed on the task completed and the remaining work to be taken up in the next couple of days.

Pleading the residents to stay at home, Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said that the government Pentland Hospital in Vellore city would be the primary centre for treatment of COVID-19 and other hospitals including Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai, CMC Hospital, Sri Narayani Hospital, ESI Hospital and a few other private hospitals would offer medical facility to treat patients.

In Vellore district, 600 people were under home quarantine under continuous monitoring. Of the nine samples tested, seven were negative and two more results are awaited, he said. [EOM]