COVID-19: 48-year-old Virudhachalam Tahsildar dies in Chidambaram hospital

19 July 2020 10:09 IST

The official had pneumonia suggestive of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and also had co-morbid conditions, including diabetes, Hepatitis-B and obesity

I. Kaviarasu, 48, tahsildar of Virudhachalam, died of COVID-19 in Chidambaram on Saturday night.

According to a Health department official, Mr. Kaviarasu was admitted to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram on July 7 after he complained of breathlessness.

“His saturation was very low when he came to the hospital. His throat swabs were lifted and two results returned negative. The third test returned positive,” an official said.

A CT scan showed that he had COVID-19 pneumonia suggestive of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The official also had co-morbid conditions, including diabetes, Hepatitis-B and obesity.

However, his condition deteriorated on Saturday evening and he was put on ventilation. He died around 9 p.m. due to respiratory failure leading to cardiac arrest, the official added.

Mr. Kaviarasu is the first Revenue official to die of the pandemic in the district. He is survived by wife Uma and an eight-year-old daughter.