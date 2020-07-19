COVID-19: 48-year-old Virudhachalam Tahsildar dies in Chidambaram hospital

I. Kaviarasu, 48, tahsildar of Virudhachalam, died of COVID-19 in Chidambaram on Saturday night.
Also read: Coronavirus | T.N. Minister P. Thangamani tests positive for COVID-19
According to a Health department official, Mr. Kaviarasu was admitted to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram on July 7 after he complained of breathlessness.
“His saturation was very low when he came to the hospital. His throat swabs were lifted and two results returned negative. The third test returned positive,” an official said.
A CT scan showed that he had COVID-19 pneumonia suggestive of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The official also had co-morbid conditions, including diabetes, Hepatitis-B and obesity.
However, his condition deteriorated on Saturday evening and he was put on ventilation. He died around 9 p.m. due to respiratory failure leading to cardiac arrest, the official added.
Mr. Kaviarasu is the first Revenue official to die of the pandemic in the district. He is survived by wife Uma and an eight-year-old daughter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath