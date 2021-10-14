Covers on freedom fighters released

The Department of Posts released special covers on freedom fighters and COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Wednesday.

Under the theme ‘unsung heroes’, special covers on Captain Lakshmi Sahgal, Kuyili and Subramaniya Siva were released by K. Somasundaram, Director of Postal Services, Chennai city region, as part of the national postal week celebrations.

Sahgal, who was born in Chennai on October 24, 1914, was a revolutionary of the Indian independence movement.

The front cover photo for the special cover was provided by The Hindu.