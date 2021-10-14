Tamil Nadu

Covers on freedom fighters released

K. Somasundaram, Director of Postal Services, Chennai city releasing the cover  

The Department of Posts released special covers on freedom fighters and COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Wednesday.

Under the theme ‘unsung heroes’, special covers on Captain Lakshmi Sahgal, Kuyili and Subramaniya Siva were released by K. Somasundaram, Director of Postal Services, Chennai city region, as part of the national postal week celebrations.

Sahgal, who was born in Chennai on October 24, 1914, was a revolutionary of the Indian independence movement.

The front cover photo for the special cover was provided by The Hindu.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 1:39:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/covers-on-freedom-fighters-released/article36996223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY