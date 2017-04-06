Court’s ultimatum to Dhinakaran in FERA case

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (EO-II) Court, Egmore, at Allikulam has issued an ultimatum to the AIADMK deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran to appear before it on April 10 in connection with the two-decade-old FERA case registered against him.

The ACMM (EO-II) S. Malarmathy issued the order on Wednesday after Mr. Dhinakaran failed to make an appearance before it.