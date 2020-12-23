Courts T.N., Puducherry to function on full scale from January 18

The Administrative Committee (comprising top seven judges) of the Madras High Court has permitted trial courts across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to function with full capacity in physical and virtual modes from January 18 and begin hearing cases in the way they were heard before the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions.

In an official memorandum, the High Court’s Registrar-General (in-charge) R. Poornima has asked the Principal District Judges, Principal Judge of City Civil Court, Chief Judge of the Court of Small Causes and the Chief Judge of Puducherry to forward their suggestions on the decision taken by the panel.

The advocates could be given the option of arguing their cases by virtual mode or physical mode subject to the standard operating procedures to be followed in that regard. The decision to open the courts was taken since all government offices and public institutions had begun to function on full scale.