Courts in TN, Puducherry to commence hybrid hearings from Monday

05 February 2022 12:02 IST

The Madras High Court has permitted physical and virtual hearings, subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols

The Madras High Court has permitted all courts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to commence the hybrid hearing of cases from Monday, since the State government had considerably relaxed COVID-19 lockdown norms and permitted even schools to commence physical classes. The courts in TN as well as the Union Territory had shifted from hybrid to virtual courts on January 3 when the third wave began.

In a notification issued on instructions from Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, the High Court Registry said the cases in the High Court would be heard in physical, virtual as well as hybrid hearings from Monday, subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining physical distance, wearing of masks, frequent hand washing and so on. The Bar associations and law chambers could also be opened.

However, the libraries and canteens would remain closed until further orders and the advocates and litigants must appear before the court in person only after getting themselves vaccinated fully. A similar notification was issued with respect to the district courts too.