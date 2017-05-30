Courtallam season likely to start this week

TIRUNELVELI

Even as Kerala on the other side of the Western Ghats is gleefully welcoming the South-west monsoon two days ahead of the actual onset date of June 1, water started flowing meagrely in the Main Falls and the Five Falls in Courtallam in the foothills of the Western Ghats on Tuesday.

When the monsoon becomes active over Kerala between June and August, all waterfalls in Courtallam would be swelling with water that would attract a few lakh tourists from various parts of south India. The small tourist destination with limited visitor-friendly facilities would just be struggling to cater to the needs of its guests.

The ‘season’ was dull last year with the South-west monsoon playing truant after it started in mid-June, and it was great disappointment to the tourists and traders. While many visitors skipped Courtallam as water flow was thin in the waterfalls on most of the days, the traders consequently suffered huge revenue loss.

However, the early onset of the monsoon over Kerala this year and the influx of water in the Main Falls and the Five Falls have infused confidence in the traders and the tourists that the season ahead would be exciting.

Though water flow in the Main Falls and the Five Falls on Tuesday was very meagre, a small number of visitors could be seen enjoying the season’s first showers. While there was a meagre flow in three of the five branches of the Five Falls, the usually roaring flow near the concrete arch of the Main Falls was missing throughout the day. But the salubrious climate prevailing in the tourist destination heralded the arrival of the season.

Meanwhile, Collector M. Karunakaran’s recent instructions to give a facelift to facilities at Courtallam during this season are gradually being executed. After the Madras High Court gave directions to the official machinery in 2015 to make Courtallam a tourist-friendly destination, Dr. Karunakaran recently set a deadline for conforming to these instructions.

Subsequently, the Collector’s instructions on deployment of police personnel with breathalyzers and sanitary workers to ensure better sanitary conditions, installation of furbished surveillance cameras, street lights and high-mast lamps, etc., have been given effect. The traders have started erecting temporary shops along the stretches leading to the Main Falls and the Five Falls.

“Boating at Vennamdaikulam will commence immediately after the waterbody gets adequate influx,” said an official attached to the Department of Tourism.