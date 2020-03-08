Court to pronounce order in case against Rajini tomorrow

CHENNAI

A magistrate court here in Egmore will pronounce its order on a case filed by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) seeking direction to the police to register a case against actor Rajinikanth in connection with his comment at 50th anniversary of Thuglak magazine.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the magazine in January, Mr. Rajinikanth said Periyar took out a procession in Salem where he paraded pictures of Ram and Sita naked and garlanded them with footwear. His statement drew strong criticism from Periyarist outfits.

Alleging that his speech incited hatred between different groups and caused disturbance to public peace, DVK. Chennai district unit president, Umapathy, lodged a complaint with Triplicane Police on January 18.

Since there was no action on his complaint, he moved the present complaint before the II Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The magistrate heard the arguments of lawyers on Saturday and adjourned the matter to Monday for pronouncement of orders.