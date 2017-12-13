Court talks tough on maintenance of roads

Inconveniences faced by users of national highways at toll plazas due to long queues and such other issues would soon become a thing of the past as the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a slew of directions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and its concessionaires on maintenance of toll plazas.

In a judgment reserved in Madurai but delivered at the principal seat in Chennai, a Division Bench of Justices K.K. Sasidharan and G.R. Swaminathan issued as many as 15 directives which included that the personnel manning the toll booths must be proactive to the plight of road users and that complaint books should be maintained in all toll plazas.

The court ordered that dedicated lanes must also be maintained at all toll plazas for the exclusive use of ambulances and vehicles exempted from payment of toll. Those lanes must have a security personnel on duty at both the entry points with a safety cone, or they should be manned with a manually operated boom barrier.

Stating that the concessionaires should depute an officer in every toll plaza to ensure that toll was collected without causing undue hardship and difficulties to the road users, the judges said the concessionaires as well as local police must also ensure that no one parks vehicles in a precarious way on the highways.

Further, ordering that the toll roads must be maintained properly, the court said collection of toll must be suspended if the concessionaires do not attend to repairs within a reasonable time fixed either by the NHAI or the jurisdictional Collector. It also warned the officials of penal action if the directions were not complied with.

It was made clear that all the 15 directions would apply equally to the East Coast Road (ECR) as well as the Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway.