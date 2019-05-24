Court stays defamation case against Kanimozhi

The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed all further proceedings in a defamation case pending against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Villupuram for having criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a protest meet at Tindivanam on September 18.

Justice P. Rajamanickam granted the interim stay on a petition filed by her to quash the case preferred by the public prosecutor. She claimed that her speech had been misquoted to lodge a complaint of defamation by misuing the office of the public prosecutor for political gains.