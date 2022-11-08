Court stays all further proceedings in money laundering case against IMFL company promoted by MGM Maran

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court has stayed all further proceedings pursuant to rthe egistration of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002 against Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited, promoted by MGM Maran and engaged in manufacture of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

Justices P.N. Prakash and RMT Teeka Raman granted the interim stay, until further orders, on the ground that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had registered the case on the basis of a police complaint lodged by Axis Bank, which had not alleged any wrongful loss having been caused to it due to overseas direct investments.

“Even if the allegations in the First Information Report, registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai on August 8 this year, are accepted as gospel truth, they do not prima facie appear to have any scope for generating any ‘proceeds of crime’ at the cost of Axis Bank,” the Division Bench wrote while passing the interim orders.

It went on to state: “It is the simple grievance of Axis Bank that the petitioner company did not disclose to them that there is a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case against them, in the application for making foreign remittance. However, the application form does not have a column in this regard.”

In an affidavit filed in support of its writ petition, the IMFL manufacturing company said, it was originally incorporated in 1987 and acquired by the present shareholders in 2001. It was a profit making unit that had employed over 1,000 people of whom 60% were women and was paying salaries to the tune of ₹2 crore every month.

Mr. Maran, in his individual capacity, had invested ₹230 crore in two foreign entities, Magnum Global Pte Ltd and Magnum Global Holding Pte Ltd, both registered in Singapore. The investments were made between 2006 and 2013 when he was a Non Resident Indian (NRI) though he had become a foreign citizen since 2016.

After 14 years, the ED initiated FEMA proceedings against him and seized his assets to the tune of ₹292.91 crore in 2021. However, the competent authority under FEMA ordered lifting of the seizure orders on April 13, 2022 after being fully convinced that Mr. Maran had become an NRI in 2006-07 and therefore there was no contravention of any law.

In the meantime, the ED initiated yet another proceeding against him under FEMA in February 2022 and seized his assets and shares worth approximately ₹216 crore. The allegation, this time, was the petitioner company had invested in its wholly owned subsidiaries in UK and Singapore between 2010 and 2021 in contravention of FEMA regulations.

This seizure order too, was set aside by the competent authority under FEMA on July 25, 2022. Hence, the ED had instigated Axis Bank, through which the foreign remittances were made, to lodge a cheating complaint against the company with the CCB and used it as an excuse to register an Enforcement Case Information Report under PMLA, the company alleged.

The company asserted that the overseas direct investments were made through lawful earnings and not through any proceeds of crime and therefore, there was no reason to invoke the PMLA. On the other hand, the ED filed a detailed counter affidavit denying all the allegations, including the charge of engineering the police complaint, levelled against it.

The counter, filed through special public prosecutor N. Ramesh, stated that the ED had filed a writ petition challenging the competent authority’s April 13 order and obtained an interim stay on May 18. Therefore, Mr. Maran’s assets continue to be under seizure, it claimed and accused him of taking away his wealth from India to escape prosecution.

ED Assistant Director S. Devender said, the petitioner company had not disclosed the pending investigation against Mr. Maran to Axis Bank and this non-disclosure had led to the foreign remittances being made through the ‘automatic route’ instead of the ‘approval route.’ It was on identification of such “fraudulent remittance,” that the bank had lodged a complaint with CCB.