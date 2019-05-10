Tamil Nadu

Court seeks detailed report on death of lottery king’s assistant

Petitioner calls for transferring case to CB-CID

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Karamadai police in Coimbatore district to file a detailed status report on the investigation conducted so far into the death of T. Palanisamy, 45, an employee of ‘Lottery King’ Martin Santiago, pursuant to an Income Tax raid held on the latter’s premises across the country recently.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and Subramonium Prasad directed the police to submit a video recording of the postmortem by May 15 and preserve the body till then, since the petitioner, P. Rohin Kumar, the 19-year-old son of the deceased, had sought for re-postmortem by a larger team, including a doctor of his choice.

Filing an habeas corpus petition, the youngster suspected that his father would have been murdered by someone. He also accused the police of attempting to close the case by terming it a case of suicide and claimed to have noticed blood wounds on the body. It was also his case that his plea for a re-postmortem was declined by the police.

Having lost faith in the local police, he urged the court to transfer the investigation to the CB-CID.

May 10, 2019

