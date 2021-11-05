Court rejects plea of woman accused in graft case

Wife of a former official sought return of her seized jewellery

A special court has dismissed a petition filed by wife of S. Pandian, a former superintendent of Directorate of Environment, seeking the return of her jewellery which were seized by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Last July, the DVAC booked a case against Mr. Pandian and his wife A. Latha on charges of amassing ₹7.14 crore wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the search, police found ₹1.37 crore unaccounted cash, 3.081 kg of gold worth ₹1.22 crore, silver articles, diamonds, 18 property documents and other items. In her petition before the special court, Ms. Latha sought return of her jewellery and said they had proper account for it. However, the court rejected her petition saying that no document had been produced to support her claim and also because investigation into the case was at a nascent stage.