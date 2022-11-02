Court refuses to permit land grab case complainant to prosecute accused by engaging a private lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court has refrained from interfering with an order passed by a Metropolitan Magistrate in Chennai refusing to permit a complainant in a land grabbing case to conduct the prosecution against the accused by engaging a private advocate and not though the public prosecutor.

Justice V. Sivagnanam said, though Section 302 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.) permits any person to prosecute the accused in a criminal case pending before a magistrate, the same legal provision confers the discretion to grant such permission only on the jurisdictional magistrate.

The judge agreed with Government Advocate (criminal side) S. Santhosh that Magistrates were not bound to grant permission at the mere request of the complainant and that in the present case, the complainant had not made out any satisfactory ground to engage a private counsel for prosecution.

The orders were passed while dismissing a petition moved by Quadrangle Trading Services Private Limited represented by its director Rathinakumar of Chennai. The petitioner company had sought permission for private prosecution against those who had cheated it in a land purchase transaction.

However, the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate’s court, designated as a special court for land grabbing cases, had refused to grant permission for such a private prosecution on August 30, 2022. The plea was rejected on the ground that the company had already been permitted to assist the prosecution.

Not finding any reason to interfere with the Magistrate’s decision, Justice Sivagnanam wrote: “Once, the Magistrate has exercised his/her discretion, it is not for the High Court or even the honourable Supreme Court to substitute its own discretion for that of the Magistrate.”

The judge also said: “When permission is sought to conduct the prosecution by a private person, it is open to the Magistrate to consider the request. The Magistrate must be satisfied that the cause of justice would be best subserved if such permission is granted. In the present case, there is no such satisfaction.”