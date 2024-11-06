Court orders will be implemented in a time bound manner, TN DGP assures Madras High Court  

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court of having issued a circular on Monday instructing police officials across the State to make use of the High Court Automation Software for time-bound implementation of court orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing before Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah said, the DGP had already nominated Additional Superintendents of Police (headquarters) in all districts and Deputy Commissioners of Police (headquarters) in the cities as nodal officers to follow court cases.

Subsequently, the nodal officers were instructed to make entry of all police department-related petitions filed in the Supreme Court as well as the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai and also its Madurai Bench in a special automation software that was built to keep a tab on each and every case. Yet, some instances of failure to implement the courts orders in a time-bound manner had been reported despite all these steps and hence, the DGP had now decided to conduct training programmes for the police officers at all range headquarters in the State from November 11 to 23, Mr. Jinnah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said team members from the DGP office’s High Court cell would conduct the software training programme, and that it would be attended by personnel from all the police commissionerates, district police offices, Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department, Economic Offences Wing, and others.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed by a complainant accusing the Koyambedu police in Chennai of not having completed the investigation in a 2020 cheating case despite a specific direction issued by the court in 2022 to complete the probe within two months.

Summoned officials

Justice Chandira had taken serious note of the issue last month and summoned four Deputy Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Commissioners, and six Inspectors who had served in the Koyambedu Range since 2021. Accordingly, all the officers, but for two on medical leave, were present before the court on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agreeing that there had been a lapse in the present case, the SPP told the court that the accused in the cheating case had been arrested now and that a charge sheet was also filed before the jurisdictional court. He said steps had also been taken to ensure that such lapses do not recur in the future.

The judge accepted his submissions and dispensed with the appearance of the police officers during further hearings.

He asked the SPP to file a draft Standard Operating Procedure by November 19, setting out the manner in which the police department intends to comply with court orders in a time-bound manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.