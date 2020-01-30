Court orders notice to State on plea against public exams for classes V, VIII

An advocate moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, seeking a direction to restrain the State from conducting public examination for Class V and Class VIII. ​

​In his petition, advocate S. Louis of Madurai said that the State government’s decision to conduct public examination for students of Class V and Class VIII was unwarranted. Such examinations will affect the students and deter them from learning further, he said.​ The petitioner sought a direction to restrain the State from conducting the public examination for Class V and Class VIII.​

​A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran directed the State to file a counter in the case and adjourned the hearing till February 19.​

