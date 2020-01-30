Court orders notice to State on plea against public exams for classes V, VIII

An advocate moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, seeking a direction to restrain the State from conducting public examination for Class V and Class VIII.
In his petition, advocate S. Louis of Madurai said that the State government’s decision to conduct public examination for students of Class V and Class VIII was unwarranted. Such examinations will affect the students and deter them from learning further, he said. The petitioner sought a direction to restrain the State from conducting the public examination for Class V and Class VIII.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran directed the State to file a counter in the case and adjourned the hearing till February 19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.