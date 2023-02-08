ADVERTISEMENT

Court orders attachment of official vehicles of Dindigul collectorate

February 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Court staff who came for confiscation of vehicles at the Collector office in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul on February 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

In yet another incident of putting the Collectorate officials in a tight spot for failing to pay compensation, the court staff along with a petitioner arrived at the Collectorate on Tuesday to confiscate official vehicles under the control of the Collector as per a court decree.

However, the officials sought a month’s time to settle the compensation amount to the petitioner, T. Palanisamy, an advocate from Coimbatore.

He sustained injuries in an accident near Perumal Malai near Kodaikanal when he accompanied Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department officials in their official vehicle from Dindigul in 2003.

Upon moving the Principal Sub-Court in 2006 for compensation and later the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2016 for an additional compensation, he got an court order that the Adi Dravidar Department must pay him ₹87,000 as compensation.

The petitioner who moved the Principal Sub-Court in 2022 again seeking implementation of the court order due to inaction even after issuance of notice twice, the court issued direction to confiscate any vehicle with the registration ‘TN57G’ on the Collectorate premises.

The Collectorate officials held talks with the petitioner and court staff and sought a month’s time.

