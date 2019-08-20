Court impleads 126 students allotted MBBS seats under State quota

To ascertain the nativity of 126 students who were allotted medical seats in Tamil Nadu under the State government quota, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday suo motu impleaded them as party to a writ petition.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar impleaded the students after four medical aspirants moved the court, claiming that at least 126 students from outside the State were allotted seats under the State government quota, which was meant for native students.

“The 126 students have been allotted seats. To ascertain their nativity, they have to be heard. Without hearing them, an order could not be passed,” the judge said and ordered notice to them.

The case was adjourned by a week.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian said that for the allotment of seats under the State government quota, priority was given to Tamil Nadu candidates.

However, advocate K.K. Kannan, representing the petitioners, pointed out that the 126 students allotted seats under the State government quota had their permanent addresses outside Tamil Nadu.

The court was hearing separate writ petitions filed by medical aspirants G. Somnath, K. Neya, V.C Ajithvass and A.M. Srilaya, who alleged that students from outside the State had taken part in the NEET counselling for the State government quota. This will deny opportunities to local students, the petitioners contended.