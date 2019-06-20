Court grants relief to medical aspirant

Bringing relief to a medical course aspirant, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to place the candidate under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category of NEET 2019, instead of the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category.

The court took cognisance of the fact that the particulars of the candidate uploaded by his school authorities were wrong.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar directed the NTA to place the candidate under the SC category and revise his ranking under the list within a period of two weeks. The petitioner was allowed to approach the authorities concerned with the relevant documents for carrying out the necessary correction. The candidate’s father had moved the High Court Bench, seeking the rectification of the error.

The petitioner, V. Maran, of Theni, said his son M. Vikram Balaji had studied at a private school in Theni. However, following the declaration of the results, the petitioner said he found that his son was placed under the OBC list instead of the SC list. He complained that the particulars of his son that were uploaded at the application stage were erroneous.