Court gets novel in punishing contemnor

Following the trend of directing bail applicants to uproot seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees and fill water in troughs created by the Forest department as a condition for bail, Justice S. Vaidyanathan has directed a contemnor to buy and distribute Tirukkural books with short meanings in Tamil, to 50 school students.

“While holding him guilty for committing contempt of court, in order to admonish the accused, this court, instead of directing the accused to pay costs, directs the said accused D. Muthu alias Nelson Muthu to buy and distribute the books to schoolchildren in his area,” the judge said.

The accused feared arrest in an assault case. On August 19, 2015, he approached the court and obtained anticipatory bail. But later, it came to light that the accused had actually suppressed the fact about an already pending bail application, and obtained a favourable order on August 19, 2015.

The court initiated contempt proceedings against him. Declaring that the accused was guilty of contempt of court, the judge said, “The accused has to be punished with costs of ₹2,500, failing which he should have been directed to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of two days. If no punishment is imposed, it would give a wrong signal to the public that any person can take the court for a ride.” However, Justice Vaidyanathan then passed the direction noting that the court wanted to give him an opportunity to correct himself.