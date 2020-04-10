Court favours higher salaries for front line workers

Observing that the monthly salary paid to government doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers and policemen was not commensurate with the services rendered by them, the Madras High Court has expressed hope that the government will appreciate their services by increasing their salaries appropriately.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and R. Hemalatha made the observations in their common interim order on a couple of public interest litigation petitions. “This court is of the firm opinion that doctors, health workers, sanitary workers and policemen are serving round-the-clock throughout the year. Yet, their salary is not commensurate with their work.

“This court hails and appreciates the services rendered by them especially in the fight against the dangerous pandemic COVID-19 which is now threatening the entire humanity. This court hopes and expects that respective governments will appreciate their services by proper increase in their salaries,” their order read.

Though the litigant S. Jimraj Milton had complained about lack of certain facilities in hospitals, the court recorded the submission of Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian that 37,648 personal protective equipment, 1.17 lakh N-95 masks, 7.75 lakh three-layered masks and 14,000 testing kits were available as on date in the State.

Pointing out that orders had been placed for more number of safety gear, he said the stocks were replenished regularly.

The AAG denied the litigant’s claim that some residents and migrant workers at Pulianthope, Korukkupet, Vyasarpadi and Ambattur were suffering without food. He said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had ordered free distribution of rice, oil, dal and ₹1,000 cash not only to ration cardholders but also to non-cardholders.

When the court wanted to know whether government doctors and paramedical staff were being given sufficient time to relax, the AAG replied in the affirmative.

“They should be safeguarded against the viral attack and therefore, they should be subjected to regular testing by the authorities,” the Bench said and adjourned the cases by two weeks.